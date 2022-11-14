Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
- Published
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard.
Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020.
He was convicted at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court and given a 12-month community order last year.
Beddow, of The Greenings, Up Hatherley, Cheltenham, appealed against his conviction but it has now been upheld.
Passing his ruling at Cirencester Courthouse on Friday, appeal tribunal judge Jo Martin KC ordered Beddow to pay the £520 prosecution costs of the appeal.
He was also ordered to 240 hours unpaid work and must pay Ms Harris £233.86 compensation, ordered after his conviction in June last year.
Judge Martin told the court he was satisfied Beddow became "incensed" with the couple and committed the offences against them both.
The hearing was told the dispute began between 21:00 BST and 21:30 on 5 May 2020 - during the first Covid lockdown when some of the strictest restrictions were in place, including the government's "Stay at Home" rule.
'Clenched fist'
As Ms Harris and Mr McAlary were leaving they heard Beddow arguing outside with two store staff about the restrictions.
He became verbally abusive and when Ms Harris told him the staff were correct Beddow punched her in the cheek, leaving her dazed.
He then threatened Mr McAlary with his bottle before making off from the scene. He was later arrested.
"He came up to us and started arguing. He was speaking aggressively to us," Ms Harris told the court.
"He hit me with his right hand into my face. It was with a clenched fist.
"It hit me on the cheek on the left side. I didn't go to the floor or anything but I was quite dizzy. I was in a daze."
Mr McAlary said it "was unbelievable that he would threaten to bottle someone over Covid".
"He was holding his bottle like a baseball bat. He pushed Tess and then he punched her with a clenched fist. It was a bit of a haymaker. Then he turned and just ran off."
Beddow later told police he had become infuriated at Morrisons with people who were not obeying Covid restrictions.
He claimed a man and a woman had been calling him "fatty" and "fatbelly". He also admitted putting his hand on a woman's face but said he did not hit her.
He also denied assaulting her or making any threats to Mr McAlary.