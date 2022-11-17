Gloucester homeless night shelter opens a month early
A city night shelter has opened its doors early because of a rise in the number of people sleeping on the streets.
The annual headcount of rough sleepers has not been published, but the Gloucester church running the shelter expects it to be higher than 2021.
They blame the cost of living crisis, and high rents.
The city council is offering support, including help with addiction problems and protection from eviction.
Gloucester City Mission runs the 15-bed night shelter on Eastgate Street. It offers 12 beds for men and three for women, as well as showers, food and a TV lounge.
It usually opens on the 1 December, but was asked to open a month earlier by the city council because of rising demand.
General Manager Kevin Howie said, "The cost of living crisis will lead to more financial issues, which can lead to relationship breakdowns, and more dependency on alcohol and drugs.
"So we are worried there will be quite a large increase over the next 18 months."
In 2021, Gloucester's official one-night head count was seven rough sleepers, but the city mission expects that number to more than double when the official figures are published in February
At a lunch for the homeless and the vulnerable, run by the city mission, former rough sleeper Jennifer Ward-Powell, 39, said, "We're lucky if we can even afford to eat, pay electric or gas."
She said she is worried the pressure on household budgets could lead to people facing relationship breakdown.
"They've got no family, no friends. Where else do they go ? The street's what they know."
Gloucester City Council said it is providing support, including two "Somewhere Safe to Stay" hubs that are open 24/7, to assess peoples' needs and draw up housing plans.
The council said it offered help to people with drug and alcohol addiction to try to ensure there is "no reason" for them to stay sleeping rough.
It also supports people facing possible eviction through its Homeless Team which can be contacted on 01452 396396 or by e-mailing homeless.team@gloucester.gov.uk
Anyone who is concerned about a rough sleeper can also contact the national Streetlink service
