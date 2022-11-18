Gloucestershire firms raising prices due to inflation
- Published
Food and drink businesses say they have to increase prices due to the cost of living crisis.
Greg Pilley, founder of the Stroud Brewery & Taproom in Gloucestershire, said his business is facing a 10% rise in costs.
This means a price increase of "between 25 and 30 to 40p per pint".
Other businesses in the county say they are having to reluctantly pass on rising costs to their customers in the form of higher prices.
The UK is seeing its highest inflation in 41 years, with energy bills and the cost of food and drink the main drivers.
Milk prices were one of the biggest risers in latest food inflation figures, but producers say this does not always benefit them.
Richard Cornock, a Gloucestershire dairy farmer, said the price he gets for milk is determined by his major buyer.
At the same time, he says he is having to absorb higher diesel and fertiliser prices.
"I can't go to [my milk buyer] and say I need another 5p a litre because they'll just go, "well, we haven't budgeted for that"," he said.
"Our energy costs have doubled."
Neville Morse, who owns Jane's Pantry café in Gloucester, said they have had to put prices up twice this year - instead of just once in April, like they usually would.
"Our energy costs have doubled in this one shop alone, from £4,500 a month to £9,000," said Mr Morse.
"Across our 11 shops and the factory, we have to find an extra £400,000 in total this year. We don't want to raise prices for our customers but we have no choice."
One item on the bakery shelf illustrates that rise in food prices: last year, the rum truffle was £1.80, now it costs £2.20.
