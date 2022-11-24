Gloucester railway underpass to close for nine months
The underpass at Gloucester Railway Station is set to close for a nine-month refurbishment project.
Great Western Railway (GWR) will close the route in January to make it step-free, improve lighting and widen the northern entrance.
Councillor Jeremy Hilton welcomed the news of the upgrade but said he was concerned that the underpass would be closed for such a long period.
GWR said the works were part of wider improvements to the station.
A Gloucester City Council meeting heard that pedestrians who do not have a train ticket will not be allowed to use the station's footbridge during the works.
But Mr Hilton asked if this could be relaxed to prevent people having to take a diversion.
'Well-trodden route'
"This is a well-trodden route and a shortcut from the hospital to the bus station.
"What is being done to give pedestrians access to the footbridge at the railway station so they don't have to make a long diversion?," he added.
Council leader Richard Cook said railway authorities were asked about access to the footbridge but were not very keen, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service..
"I imagine officers are preparing to put signage up to ensure that pedestrians can find an appropriate way around outside of the station," added Mr Cook.
'Pleasant to use'
A spokesperson for GWR said the closure would mean a five-minute alternative walking route around the station.
"Also included in this phase will be station forecourt improvements for bus and pedestrian access.
"Network Rail will also be working on the track trays in the roof of the subway so that it can be fully decorated to make it brighter, lighter and more pleasant to use," they added.
