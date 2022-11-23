Stroud: Man arrested on suspicion of rape
Published
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Stroud.
The man from Stroud has been released on police bail pending further enquiries into the incident on Dudbridge Road on 22 July.
A 41-year-old man from Stroud who was previously arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident will face no further police action.
Gloucestershire Police said the victim had been updated and continued to be supported.
