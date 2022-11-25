Very challenging winter ahead, Gloucestershire NHS warns
- Published
Health and social care teams in Gloucestershire are preparing for a "very challenging winter".
There have been rising levels of seasonal illness across the county as well as patients with complex needs.
NHS Gloucestershire Medical Director Dr Andy Seymour said: "We are doing all we can to plan in advance and ensure we have a strong plan that strengthens our ability to cope."
He says teams are already under pressure.
Health and care leaders in the county say their services are working more closely together than ever before to plan ahead and make the best use of available resources.
Additional national and local funds amounting to more than £12m have also been agreed towards a Winter Plan for Gloucestershire, investing in staff, services, additional beds, ward space and discharge areas.
Saturday appointments
Measures include GP surgeries working together to offer additional weekday evening and Saturday appointments, hiring additional staff including nurses, health care assistants, and social workers, working in Gloucester and Cheltenham hospitals to help avoid unnecessary hospital stays and to support post-hospital care plans.
Medical director at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Prof Mark Pietroni, said: "Despite the inevitable pressures that will face health and care services this winter, our priority is ensuring we have the best possible measures in place to maintain high quality care for those most in need.
"However, we are being honest about the scale of the challenge and understand the health and care workforce is already working harder and longer than ever before.
"We are strongly urging people to only call 999 or visit the two A&E Departments if it's a life-threatening situation or a serious injury," he added.
The public are also being urged to follow practical tips to help them stay well wherever possible, and to work alongside health and care services to support the most vulnerable.
Prof Pietroni said: "We are asking relatives and carers to do everything they can to work with us to get their loved ones home from hospital as quickly and as safely as possible, with additional support if necessary, from local NHS community services or adult social care teams."