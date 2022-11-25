Gloucester woman sentenced for falsely claiming £9K universal credit
A woman from Gloucester has been given a 12-month community order after claiming more than £9,000 in benefits, which she used on cosmetic surgery, while hiding thousands of pounds.
Mercedes Bradley, 31, admitted claiming more than £9,147 in Universal Credit, while hiding £48,000 in a secret bank account of money sent by ex-lovers.
A court heard Bradley, of Ironworks Road, also bought a Peloton bike.
She received a 12-month community order and must do 150 hours of unpaid work.
Bradley, who pleaded guilty to failing to declare capital on Thursday, used the benefit money to live on while spending tens of thousands of pounds on cosmetic surgery, including a breast lift and designer dental work, the court heard.
She used a secret bank account to receive money from ex-boyfriends, one of whom transferred more than £30,000 to her, the hearing was told.
After receiving a tip-off, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP)'s Financial Investigation Unit team questioned Bradley.
'Prolific fraudster'
She claimed the payments were from various ex-boyfriends, who transferred £47,780 to her in total, the court heard.
The DWP also discovered Bradley used the money to pay for luxuries such as a personal trainer and a £4,000 Peloton exercise bike, as well as the monthly subscription, the hearing was told.
Universal Credit rules state that any claimant must not have any capital higher than £16,000 to be eligible.
The court was told the DWP discovered Bradley had been illegitimately claiming Universal Credit between March 2020 and August 2021, but had legitimately claimed benefits from June 2018 and March 2020.
Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work Tom Pursglove MP, said: "I'm pleased to see justice being done in this case where DWP investigators have successfully tracked down a prolific fraudster who was clearly taking the taxpayer for a ride."
He added "benefit fraud is a crime that diverts money away from those who really need it".
