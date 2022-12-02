Gloucestershire: Man dies in serious four-vehicle crash
- Published
A man has died and 11 others have sustained serious injuries in a four-vehicle collision.
Police were called to the B4425 at Riversmeet North, in Gloucestershire, shortly after 12:45 GMT.
Officers said the man from Cirencester was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to hospital as a precaution.
Three people were taken to the Southmead and John Radcliffe hospitals, and eight other people were taken to Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General hospitals.
The B4425 and a number of surrounding roads will remain closed while a collision investigation continues.
Gloucestershire Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk