Cost of living: Christmas wrapped for Gloucestershire families
- Published
A woman has been on a mission to make sure no child in her local area goes without a Christmas present this year.
Louise Williamson, 54, from Gloucestershire, collected hundreds of presents to help families who otherwise might not be able to afford gifts.
More than 200 families attended hubs at Cheltenham and Newent to pick out their parcels.
Ms Williamson said: "It's lovely to see smiles on their faces, knowing their kids will have a good Christmas."
It all began as a post on social media - an idea to give presents to families struggling with the cost of Christmas - and has since been named "Christmas Wrapped".
After the local community got on board, toys for hundreds of children were donated.
Each person in need was able take a stocking's worth of toys - 10 items per child - and were given a roll of wrapping paper.
Ms Williamson, who is a foster carer, said she had been "overwhelmed by peoples' generosity".
"It looks like 320 children that we are supplying with toys," she said.
"People have been out of work, on low income, struggling with cost of living, it is just sad times really.
"Every child should have a present at Christmas."
The donations were in "excellent condition", Ms Williamson said, with new toys or "very good second-hand", ranging from pre-school right the way up to 18-year-olds.
Teaching assistant Tiffany Parks, 34, was one of those attending the hub in Newent on Saturday.
She said: "This has absolutely saved my Christmas this year.
"I stopped working a few months ago, I am a single mum. Christmas would have been quite sad this year I think.
"I have been able to buy three things for my son out of my own money, but the cost of everything shooting up has just make it impossible to be able to treat our children."
Sam Pennicard, also a teaching assistant, said she did not expect to be able to fill her family's stockings this year.
"I've got three boys and a girl. They are going to love it, they're going to be really shocked because as far as they know, they are not getting a lot this year, but now they will at least be getting something."
Ms Williamson said she has stopped taking donations and the few toys left over from two open days were going to other similar schemes and good causes.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk