MP considers standing for North Cotswolds in boundary shake-up
The MP for the Cotswolds has said he will run for the North Cotswolds seat if his constituency is split next year.
Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said while the decision was "difficult", one had to be made.
The consultation - on changing Gloucestershire's constituency boundaries to create two new constituencies, North Cotswolds and South Cotswolds - closes later.
The proposals are aimed at ensuring all seats have a similar number of voters.
Sir Clifton-Brown told BBC Radio Gloucestershire while the decision meant he would be "leaving behind friends", people that he had helped and people who had "supported" him "for all that time", he "can't be in two places."
The revised proposals would see Cirencester become part of the South Cotswolds seat and areas like Gloucester's Elmbridge moved to the Tewkesbury constituency.
The MP lives within the proposed northern constituency which would include the likes of Moreton, Bourton and Northleach, and said his decision meant he would "go back to some of" the areas that he had previously represented.
The North Cotswolds constituency would also include Badgeworth, Bisley, Brockworth, Churchdown, Hardwicke, Minchinhampton and Shurdington.
Addressing comments that some voters might be unhappy about the changes, Sir Clifton-Brown said he understood people's sense of anxiety and if selected to fight the northern seat, he would "do my best to get to know them and best to represent them if elected."
