Cheltenham plans submitted for 1,100 new homes
- Published
Developers have submitted formal plans to build 1,100 homes.
The West Cheltenham proposal also includes a primary school, sports pitches and a community hub.
The application would form part of the Golden Valley Development scheme in the west of the town, which could see up to 3,000 new homes built.
Because of its location, planning applications have been submitted to Cheltenham Borough Council and Tewkesbury Borough Council.
The land upon which the development would take place, near GCHQ, is owned by Midlands Land Portfolio Limited, the property development arm of the Severn Trent water company.
A senior development surveyor for Severn Trent, Adam Tustain, said the development would provide "much needed new homes, jobs and fabulous community facilities and green spaces".
If approved, the work would be carried out by the developer St. Modwen.
The company's development lead Jessica Holt said the work would aim "to complement existing areas and facilities, as well as integrate with the adjacent existing neighbourhoods".
