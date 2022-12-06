Police release CCTV after Cheltenham bar worker glassed
- Published
Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault.
Officers were called to Home and Botanic nightclub in St George's road, Cheltenham on 13 November 2021.
Gloucestershire Police said a member of staff at the venue was glassed by a male thought to be from Liverpool who had been visiting Cheltenham Races.
The staff member was attacked in the face and required 16 stitches to his face and hand.
Police said door staff were in the process of ejecting one man out of a group of 15 men, when it happened.
They said a "mass violent" disorder then broke out and the group spilled onto the street.
When officers arrived they detained a group, however the man suspected of glassing the victim had fled the scene.
The suspect was identified on CCTV and officers visited the hotel where the group had been staying but the guests had already left.
Officers were unable to obtain the details of the man as the group had made the booking under a single name.
A number of enquiries have been conducted across both Gloucestershire and Merseyside however officers are now asking for help from the public to identify him.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk