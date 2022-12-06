Arrest after lorry strikes bridge in Willsbridge
A man has been arrested after a lorry caused havoc in a village in south Gloucestershire.
Police were called to Willsbridge at about 17:15 GMT on Tuesday following reports a lorry had struck a bridge.
Residents reported the vehicle weaving all over a street before hitting the structure on Bath Road.
Multiple vehicles, streetlights and telephone lines were damaged, Avon and Somerset Police said.
According to the force, it was the driver who was detained by officers. They arrested him on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.
No one is believed to have been injured in the incident, police say.
A police spokeswoman said: "Officers are working with BT and the local authority to make the scene safe and clear debris.
"The road has been closed in both directions from the Keynsham Road, Bath Road and Willsbridge Hill junction to the junction of Bath Road and Cherry Garden Road and diversions are in place."
Bus operator First West of England said services would be severely disrupted as a result of the blocked bridge.