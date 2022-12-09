Packets of sweets spilled on M5 in Gloucestershire lead to delays

A "sizeable" amount of sweets spilled onto the M5 which led to to lanes being closed

Motorists faced delays on a motorway after a "sizeable" number of packets of sweets were split over the carriageway.

Two lanes of the M5 in Gloucestershire were closed after the spillage of sweet treats on the road.

The problem was reported at 06:30 GMT on Friday and lanes 1 and 2 southbound were closed between junction 13 at Stroud and junction 14 at Thornbury.

National Highways said one of the lanes has since reopened. Gloucestershire police has been approached for comment.

