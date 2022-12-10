Cheltenham: Bowling alley booze bid opposed by local residents
Plans to sell alcohol at a planned new bowling alley in Cheltenham have met with opposition from some local residents who fear it could fuel antisocial behaviour.
Roxy Leisure wants to open another of its Roxy Lanes sites in Cheltenham.
If given the go-ahead, the site would be located in the ground floor of the building housing the New Look shop.
The company, which advertises that it offers "booze and ball games", has submitted plans for a premises licence.
If Cheltenham Borough Council approves the plans, the licence would allow entertainment, including films and recorded music, and the sale of alcohol.
According to its application, the company wanted the bowling alley to open from 11:00 until 02:00 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and until midnight during the rest of the week.
Roxy Lanes has sites in eight British cities, but the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that several Cheltenham residents had objected to the planned new site over fears it could lead to anti-social behaviour in the town centre.
'Troubled area'
One objector said: "Our residential street has many families with young children. I do not see how the approval of this application can be reconciled with stated council policy of protecting children from harm."
They added that they feared children would be woken late at night on school days and there would be late-night drunken and disorderly behaviour.
Objectors also said that Grosvenor Place South had suffered numerous instances of threats to public safety and vandals had damaged property.
Another resident said they were "in fear of what this may bring to an already troubled area".
"I also fear more attacks on my car," they added.
Roxy Lanes said the site would be a bowling alley with other competitive socialising games, with a food and bar offering.
According to its application, on New Year's Eve, the company wanted to be allowed to open until the permitted hours on New Year's Day.
"For statutory bank holiday weekend periods (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday) and for the Thursday before Good Friday and for Christmas Eve, the finish time will be extended by one hour beyond these times," the application by Roxy Lanes said.
Cheltenham Borough Council's licensing sub-committee is due to consider the plans at a meeting on 16 December.
