Man, 39, admits asking women to expose themselves
A man has admitted showing notes to five women asking them to expose their breasts to him on a canal towpath in Gloucester.
Ashley Brown, 39, also pleaded guilty to indecent exposure, threatening behaviour, common assault and causing a public nuisance.
Brown, of no fixed address, admitted the charges at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Monday.
The selectively mute individual is due to be sentenced on 20 February 2023.
Presiding Justice Karen Czapiewski has remanded him into custody until then.
Earlier, the court heard Brown had shown notes saying "show me your breasts" and "show me your nipples" on 17 October.
The following day a woman called police after seeing him naked from the waist down in the Rudge Hill area of Edge.
Officers later arrested Brown in a tent close to the area where a notepad with the offending signs was found.
Tim Burrows, representing Brown, said his client had been in custody since his arrest in October and his mental health had "improved considerably" to the extent that he gave him written instructions to enter guilty pleas to all matters.
He added: "He has been diagnosed with a number of mental health issues and is due to see a psychiatrist in early January.
"He will need to be sentenced after this date. I suspect Brown was mentally unwell when these offences took place."
Hospital fire
Andy Webb, from the court's mental health liaison team, said: "There has been a marked improvement in his mental status since then and I have no concerns about him entering his pleas today."
Prosecutor Matthew McCabe told the court about the sequence of events that began in March and ended with Brown's arrest in October.
It included him verbally abusing staff at the GL1 leisure centre in Gloucester in March.
Then on 12 July he was arrested for causing a nuisance after he began starting a fire at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
The next set of offences began at about 16:50 BST on 5 September when he approached a woman cycling while her partner ran alongside her.
She noticed he had a small can, which she believed to be pepper spray, prompting her and her partner to leave the area, Mr McCabe said.
Brown approached another female cyclist in the area 10 minutes later and pointed the can of criminal identifier spray at her face.
She "pleaded with Brown" to let her pass and was saved by a passing dog walker who escorted her home.
Police arrested Brown and found him with a can of criminal identifier spray that was marked for emergency use only.
He was later released and went on to approach the women on the towpath in Quedgeley.