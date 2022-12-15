Chippenham church and Gloucestershire mausoleum given listed status
A miniature mausoleum and a 1960s church have been added to the National Heritage List for England.
The Apperly Family Mausoleum in Gloucestershire and St Peter's Church in Chippenham have been grade II-listed.
Rebecca Barrett, regional director from Historic England, said listed status would protect them for future generations.
Historic England said the mausoleum was "exquisitely" designed.
The organisation manages the National Heritage List for England on behalf of the government.
It identifies buildings, monuments, sites and landscapes for listing, which means they receive special protection.
In total, 35 sites across the south-west of England have been added this year.
The chosen monument in Rodborough Churchyard, near Stroud, is a miniature mausoleum constructed for Sir Alfred Apperly in 1913.
It was designed in the arts and crafts style by John Houghton Maurice Bonnor and architect Morley Horder.
The Apperly family became wealthy through the wool trade and Sir Alfred was a councillor and justice of the peace.
Other family members' names have been added to the mausoleum over the years, including Lt Arthur Lancelot Apperly, who died in the Battle of the Somme in 1916.
St Peter's Church, built in 1967-1968 to the designs of architect Kenneth Nealon, was recognised for being architecturally significant due to its stylistic roots in the 1960s.
The now grade II-listed building has an extensive collection of work by British sculptor and stained-glass artist Frank Roper MBE, including sculpture, screens, light fittings, door furniture, and etched glass.
It also contains stained glass made in collaboration with Mr Roper's wife and fellow artist, Nora Roper.
Ms Barrett said: "The variety of listings this year illustrates the rich diversity of our shared heritage and the importance of everyday places.
"Places like this help to make us proud of where we live. Listing recognises their value so they are protected for the future and everyone can continue to enjoy them."