Murder investigation after man dies at Cheltenham property
A murder investigation is under way after a man was seriously injured at a property in Cheltenham.
Officers were called to the property on St Paul's Road on Wednesday.
Medical assistance was given to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. An appeal has been made for anybody with relevant information to contact police.
