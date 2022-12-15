Cheltenham murder: Police given more time to question suspect
- Published
Police officers have been given more time to question a man who has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
An investigation was launched on Wednesday after a man, aged in his 50s, died at a property on St Paul's Road in Cheltenham.
Another man, aged in his 40s, was later arrested and Gloucestershire Police have now been granted a 12-hour custody extension.
Road closures which had been in place on St Paul's Road have now been lifted.
Officers were called to the property at about 13:30 GMT after reports a man had sustained a serious injury.
Medical assistance was given to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An appeal has been made for anybody with relevant information to contact police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk