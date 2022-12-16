Icicles form into 'fairytale' sculpture in Gloucestershire
Icicles formed into a "fairytale" sculpture after a burst water main leaked into a bush during cold weather.
Stevie Artus, 45, lives on Ledbury Road, in Staunton, near Gloucester, where the main burst on the road outside her house on 4 December.
The water main continued to leak, and as the temperature dropped to lows of -10C this week, the icicles grew longer, transforming the bush into a sculpture.
"It's phenomenal - a Christmas fairytale come true," she said.
Like many parts of the country, Gloucestershire has been hit by freezing temperatures, with hundreds of schools closed on Monday.
Some warm spaces set up to help people keep warm while saving on their own household hills were unable to open earlier this week due to icy roads and pavements.
