Cheltenham: Death no longer being treated as suspicious
- Published
The death of a man in a property close to a town centre is no longer being treated as suspicious.
An investigation was launched on Wednesday after the man, aged in his 50s, died at a property on St Paul's Road in Cheltenham.
He was pronounced dead at the scene despite being given medical assistance.
A man who had been arrested in connection with the incident has now been released with no further action being taken against him, police said.
"Following extensive enquiries, investigating officers now believe that there was no third-party involvement in the death," said a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.