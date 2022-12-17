Teen attacked and robbed in Cheltenham churchyard
A teenager has been attacked and robbed by a group of youths in a churchyard.
He walked into St Mary's Churchyard in Cheltenham at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday and was punched in the face and knocked to the ground police said.
The group of youths continued to kick and punch him, and one of them hit him with a wooden stick and another had a bladed item, police added.
The victim's money and bank card were stolen and he was treated for a broken nose and cuts to his face in hospital.
Gloucestershire Police said there were a number of people in the churchyard at the time of the assault, and the group ran off in the direction of Clarence Street.
An appeal has been made for anybody with relevant information to contact police.
