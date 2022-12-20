Tributes to 'incredibly special' Forest of Dean council chief
Tributes have been paid to an "incredibly special" former council chief who has died at the age of 58.
Councillors held a minute's silence in honour of Forest of Dean District Council's former head of paid service Sue Pangbourne.
Ms Pangbourne passed away at Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, on 15 November.
Councillors said she would be "greatly missed by those who knew her".
Ms Pangbourne joined the council in 2008 at a difficult time as finances had been slashed and the authority was at risk of government intervention.
Councillor Julia Gooch said Ms Pangbourne's leadership turned the council around and ultimately saw the authority recognised as the most improved council of the year at the 2013 Local Government Chronicle awards.
Ms Gooch told a Forest of Dean District Council meeting on Thursday: "Her wisdom, wit and compassion combined to make her an incredibly special person who will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
"She worked tirelessly for the benefit of the Forest of Dean and her contribution will be long remembered.
"Outside of her work we know that Sue was a lover of wildlife and travel. Indeed, when able to do so, she combined both passions."
'Sense of fun'
Councillor Bernie O'Neill read out a statement on behalf of council leader Tim Gwilliam at the meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Her work bringing things together during Covid will stay with me and her professional ability was, in my experience, unparalleled," the statement said.
"She also had a glint in her eye and an obvious sense of fun. I'm so sorry for her family. All of us in the cabinet will miss her greatly," it added.
Ms Gooch and councillor Clive Elsmore attended Ms Pangbourne's funeral service at the Forest of Dean Crematorium on behalf of the council on 1 December.