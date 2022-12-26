Plans revealed for new RUSH skatepark near Stroud
A new skatepark hopes to provide "a safe space" for young people who are looking to socialise, learn and develop their skills in action sport.
The charity behind the popular RUSH Skatepark near Stroud, Gloucestershire, which closed in August 2021, has announced plans for a new facility.
Professional scooter rider Jay Sweet, 19, said he felt "completely lost" after the skatepark closed down.
"A new place to ride would make me feel whole again," he said.
Mr Sweet from Dursley, in Gloucestershire, has been riding in professional competitions for the last few years.
"There is so much I miss about the facility, it wasn't just a skatepark it was my place to work and learn," he said.
"It was truly one of a kind - there was something there for everyone and it was like being part of a family."
Because of the closure of RUSH, Mr Sweet has to travel at least 50 miles (80km) to practise riding, as the nearest professional indoor facility is in Wales.
RUSH was one of the businesses based at Brimscombe Port, near Stroud and BMX riders Charlotte Worthington, who won gold, and Declan Brooks, who won bronze, trained at the site.
It was closed to make way for redevelopment plans, which include new homes and businesses.
But last week, RUSH Sports Community Trust (SCT) legally exchanged an option for land - subject to planning permission and funding - for the skatepark.
They need to raise £20,000 to pay for the early stages of the planning process.
Debbie Bird, Chair of RUSH SCT, said: "The plan is to build a 12,000 square meter building that will house ramps for beginners right up to elite athletes."
The new site will be near the A38, between Junction 12 and 13 of the M5, in Putloe.
"A new skatepark would give young people something to strive for and that is priceless," added Ms Bird.
"It's so much more than a place to have fun, it's about personal development."
Freddie, 14, from Tetbury, came second in the UK championships earlier this month.
"When RUSH closed it was heart-breaking. I would go there every day after school and now I have nothing to do," he said.
"I really hope this new skatepark goes ahead - it would massively improve my life and enable me to be the best I can be."
The skatepark is expected to cost between £20m and £70m and hopes to open in 2025.