Air Balloon: Landmark pub to close forever on New Year's Eve
A historic landmark pub will serve its final customers on New Year's Eve.
The Air Balloon on the A417 at Birdlip, Gloucestershire, is being demolished to make way for a major road upgrade.
It has been called the Air Balloon for at least 220 years, and gave its name to a roundabout joining major local roads, which has become an accident blackspot.
The pub has been at risk of closure for decades, as various plans were made to change the road layout on the A417.
The team at the pub says it will close at 17:00 GMT on 31 December, and thanked customers for their support on social media.
"We have loved serving you all over the years but sadly the time has come where the pub will be closing in order to make way for the new road," staff said on Facebook.
"As you will understand, this is a difficult time, but we're looking forward to giving everyone a last great Christmas with us to remember."
'Great memories'
Customers and passing drivers were quick to respond to The Air Balloon's announcement.
Carol Challis, the widow of late actor John Challis, tweeted: "Goodbye to the Air Balloon or the Air 'alloon as John used to call it after the B fell off one year. Finally there is to be a new road but the pub has to be demolished to make way. On our way to London we passed it hundreds of times."
Glyn Evans commented on Facebook: "You've been a perfect meeting point for my family, and we have made some great memories under your roof and in your garden."
Angela Bicknell added: My family over at least four generations have been visitors to The Air Balloon over the years.
"It will be sorely missed by all in Gloucestershire."
The pub was named The Air Balloon because Birdlip and Crickley Hill were popular launch sites when ballooning was first popularised in England in the 1780s.
It was first The Balloon, and this later became The Air Balloon.
