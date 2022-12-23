Gloucester: Dog walker reports homophobic abuse
A dog walker was reportedly subjected to homophobic abuse in a park.
The man told police another dog walker walked up to him in Barnwood Park and Arboretum in Gloucester and shouted abuse at him at 15:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The abusive man was described as being white, in his mid-60s, average height, and of a medium to heavy build, with a dark green coat and flat cap, police said.
His dog was described as medium to large in size with long yellow fur.
Gloucestershire Constabulary asked anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
