Two arrested after oil stolen from Cheltenham restaurant
Two men have been arrested after containers of cooking oil were stolen from a restaurant.
Police responded to reports the oil had been taken from an address in The Promenade in Cheltenham on 23 December.
There was also an attempted theft reported at a second address nearby.
A vehicle carrying containers of cooking oil was later stopped by police in Lansdowne Road and the men, aged 35 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of theft.
Cooking oil has been targeted by criminals elsewhere in the UK for use in diesel cars.
Gloucestershire Police recommended marking oil containers with a tag or writing to help officers identify them if they are stolen and later recovered.
