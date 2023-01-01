Young Gloucestershire: Charity gets £10K for fuel poverty project
A charity has been given a £10,000 National Grid grant to support young people in fuel poverty.
Young Gloucester said it would use the funds to provide people in need with heating packs, which include hot water bottles and gloves.
It said £5,000 would also go towards the charity's heating costs so it can keep its 'warm hub' open.
Manager Alicia Wynn said this winter had seen the biggest increase in need due to the cost-of-living crisis.
"Within the packs we have blankets, water bottles, flasks, gloves, hats, scarves, things that people may not be able to buy themselves and will hopefully be beneficial to them over the winter," she said.
"A lot of our young people can't afford these things.
"For most people, you might think 'they won't cost a lot of money' but, actually, five pounds is a lot of money for a young person to spend on something other than the basics of food and water.
"Hopefully, this will be able to make a real impact."
Ms Wynn said the charity's building would also be used as a warm space hub during winter for anyone who needs it.
"The last three months we've seen a real big increase in young people being referred to our service and families that are really struggling for lots of different reasons," she added.
On a Young Gloucestershire online blog, CEO Tracy Clark says the cost-of-living crisis has also financially impacted the charity.
She wrote: "we are also heading to a cost-of-living crisis for charities. In the last few months we have seen our gas and electric bill double.
"As an organisation we gave it our all through Covid and we will give it our all through the current financial crisis."
