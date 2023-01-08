Cheltenham food pantry sees surge in demand
A food pantry has seen its number of users double since it reopened on Tuesday, compared to the same time last year.
Alison Hutson, manager of the Cornerstone Community Centre in Cheltenham, said Christmas had put an extra strain on struggling families.
She said increased energy costs were forcing more families to rely on supplies from Cornerstone.
Families on pre-paid metres are among the hardest hit, Ms Hutson said.
"In the three days we've been open, we've had an awful lot of people coming in asking for help," Ms Hutson said.
Visitors to the pantry can take home two bags of food for £3.50 and can also seek help for their energy bills and other costs.
"We help people if they need money just to top up (electric metres), we also help them contact external agencies and their energy companies to see if there is more help available," Ms Hutson said.
Centre user James said it would be the first time he had food in the house since before Christmas.
His electric was cut off on Boxing Day and he spent several days without power until Cornerstone reopened.
James said he and his dog had gotten by on chocolate, dry cereal and uncooked vegetables until the pantry reopened and he was able to use its phone to sort out his energy bills.
"Electricity is ridiculous, I pay £1.40 a day on a standing charge even before I've used any electric, that's £9 a week," he said.
Young mum Samantha said she had turned to the pantry because she had been hit with a number of other costs at the beginning of the year.
As well as the cost of Christmas, she needed to buy new school shoes for her children and a new uniform for her son.
Asked what she was finding hardest, she said: "Providing for my family - things like food and a warm place."