Cheltenham cyclist suffers serious injury in crash
Officers are appealing for information about a crash that left a female cyclist with a serious arm injury.
Police were only contacted last week about the collision between a car and a cyclist on 21 November.
The cyclist and a dark-coloured estate car collided near Cheltenham College in Thirlestaine Road, Cheltenham between 17:20 and 17:30GMT.
The driver of the car initially stopped to help but did not exchange details and later left the area, police said.
Officers are now asking the driver to come forward so their details can be taken and a full account of the crash can be established.
Additionally, anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.
