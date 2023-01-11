Gloucester man ordered to pay £558 for dropping cigarette butt
- Published
A man has been ordered to pay more than £550 for dropping a cigarette butt.
Alex Davis, from Woodruff Close in Gloucester, was seen by enforcement officers dropping a cigarette on Thornbury High Street on 17 August 2022.
He had not paid the fine that was issued and was found guilty of littering in his absence at Bristol Magistrate's Court.
He now has to pay a fine of £220, £250 of costs and an £88 victim surcharge.
Fixed penalty notices for littering are usually £150, reduced to £75 if paid within 10 days.
Councillor Rachael Hunt, cabinet member responsible for environmental enforcement at South Gloucestershire Council, said: "Discarded cigarette ends are one of the most common forms of littering that our street enforcement officers encounter, especially on our high streets.
"This man was caught in the act of littering and accepted his actions but made no attempt to pay the resulting fine, so the matter was brought before the court.
"Smokers are encouraged to dispose of their smoking litter in the bins provided or take it home with them."
