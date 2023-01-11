Cotswolds shop and petrol station ram-raided by group in balaclavas
A shop and petrol station were ram-raided by a group of people wearing balaclavas.
Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was driven into the front of a store in the Cotswolds on 28 December shortly before 02:20 GMT.
A group of people entered the shop in Moreton-in-Marsh High Street and stole a number of items.
Gloucestershire Police said extensive damage was caused to the building during the incident.
The vehicle used was then left at the scene and has been recovered by police for forensic examination.
Police say the group then fled the area in a white Volkswagen, believed to have been driven on false plates.
At around 02:30 GMT that night, a petrol station nearby in Bourton-on-the-Hill was attacked by the same group travelling in the white Volkswagen.
A number of items were stolen, including cigarettes and alcohol, and the vehicle left the scene in the direction of Fish Hill, police said.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has any information.
