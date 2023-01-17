Forest of Dean meals on wheels service restored
A rural community is benefiting from a new meals on wheels service after the previous one closed down.
Forest Mobile Meals ceased in April 2022.
Launched just before the pandemic, the service operated across the Forest of Dean delivering hot lunchtime meals to the elderly, vulnerable and sick.
The new Dean Forest Kitchen charity has replaced the previous service with meals for people who find it difficult to cook for themselves.
"A big part of it is the social interaction," said Sue Henchley from Dean Forest Kitchen.
"The drivers will get to know their clients really well and can spot any problems and can help them with any additional support."
"I'm 91, I've got osteoarthritis and it's a job to walk, I can't cope with the cooking now," said Ann Carpenter who lives in Cinderford
"This means everything. It would be bread and cheese most days probably.
"You also see a face which makes a difference otherwise it's a very long day on your own."
The service relies on a team of volunteer drivers who deliver the meals and check clients do not have any other issues.
"I do like a bit of time to meet people and chat to them," Andy Smith, one of the drivers said.
"All my regular clients are very dependent people and need that little bit of support, I mean everybody does but they need a lot of support sometimes."
Alongside the basic service the charity also plans to teach children, families and individuals how to cook nutritious meals for themselves and source ingredients.
