A40 in Gloucestershire route closed after five-vehicle collision
- Published
A road in Gloucestershire has been closed after a five vehicle collision.
The incident on the A40 near Sandywell in Andoversford happened shortly after 07:00 GMT.
Police and other emergency services were called to scene and the road was closed in both directions while the occupants of the cars were assessed by paramedics.
Diversions are in place and the A417 was closed in Maisemore from the A40 Over Roundabout to The Rudge.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.