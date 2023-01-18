A417 Gloucestershire to remain closed due to flooding
- Published
A main road, known to be a flooding hotspot, is expected to remain closed for another two days, with water levels in the area still high.
The A417 at Maisemore, Gloucestershire, was closed due to flooding at about 08:15 GMT on 16 January.
The closure is in place from the A417 junction to the A40 Over roundabout.
In a tweet, Gloucestershire Highways said: 'The A417 at Maisemore is still closed due to River Flooding. Please drive with care and avoid floodwater'.
Several flood warnings are still in place across Gloucestershire, including at Sandhurst and Maisemore, as large volumes of water continue to move downstream from the Midlands.
Meanwhile, in the Forest of Dean, the B4223 at Lower Lydbrook reopened on Tuesday.
