Gloucestershire police officer charged with assault
- Published
A Gloucestershire police officer is due to appear in court after been charged with assaulting a woman.
It is alleged PC Neil Lorimer, 49, assaulted a woman by beating in Shrewsbury on 14 November 2021.
The officer is currently suspended pending the outcome of criminal proceedings. He worked in the force's crime management unit and was charged in May 2022.
Lorimer is due at Worcester Magistrates Court later to stand trial.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.