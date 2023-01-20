Stroud pair jailed for robbing man with Parkinson's
A man and a woman have been jailed after they forced their way into the home of a man with Parkinson's and stole from him.
Antony Gardiner, 64, and Serena Hotchkins, 23, both of Stroud, admitted robbing the man on 10 May 2022.
Gloucester Crown Court heard Hotchkins, of Langtoft Road, knew her victim and would have been aware of his condition.
Gardiner, of Daniels Road, was jailed for five years and Hotchkins received a 43-month term.
The court heard Gardiner already had 61 convictions for 250 offences.
Prosecutor Alistair Haggerty said that before the robbery their victim had also suffered a stroke.
'Hands around neck'
He told the court how Gardiner and Hotchkins went into his bedroom after forcing their way into the house.
"Hotchkins told the man she wanted money, and the man bravely told the pair to get out of his home," he said.
"Hotchkins pushed the man away, before Gardiner grabbed him and held his hands around his neck.
"Afterwards, the man was unable to find his mobile phone to call the police, so he tried to walk to a neighbouring house for help, but because of his condition, he fell over.
"He had to crawl across the floor to get to a neighbour who he woke up and was able to call the police."
In a victim impact statement, the court heard how the man still feels nervous about going out, and doesn't open his door to anyone.
He also believes the stress of the robbery had worsened his Parkinson's disease, the court was told.
Gardiner also pleaded guilty to a range of charges unrelated to the robbery, including theft of a rucksack from the Great Western Hospital in Swindon on 11 August 2022.
The judge Recorder James Watson KC said his long prison term was due to his previous record of offences.
