Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'
- Published
A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years.
Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard.
Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 after trial at Bristol Crown Court last month.
The court heard he had "robbed" his victims of their childhood.
Nicholas, currently of no fixed address, had denied the charges, and was sentenced on Friday.
The court was told his actions had "shattered" the lives of his two victims.
One was described as having been "outgoing and giggly" before the abuse began, but now "lacks confidence around big crowds" and becomes easily angry and frustrated.
'Horrific crimes'
The second victim's sleep has been badly affected by the trauma, the court heard, and they suffer from constant nightmares.
Investigating officer Det Sgt Anna Toogood, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "I must commend the incredible bravery and strength of the victims shown throughout this case after suffering horrific crimes like this over such a long period of time.
"This was a particularly vile case where Nicholas, who was in a position of power, took advantage of two young girls.
"I hope this sentence reassures both the victims and their families that people like this are dealt with swiftly and get the justice they deserve."
Nicholas was ordered to serve an extra year on licence once he is released from prison and made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order to minimise his future risk to children.
He was also handed two restraining orders preventing him contacting the victims.