Woman arrested after man found in Tesco car park
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery after the death of a man who is thought to have been robbed of his mobility scooter.
Police were called shortly before 06:00 GMT on Sunday after a man in his 60s was found unresponsive in the car park of Tesco on Stratford Road in Stroud.
They said the man was taken to hospital but died later that day.
A woman from Stroud has been arrested and remains in police custody.
Gloucestershire Police believe that the victim was the subject of a robbery and his mobility scooter was taken.
A mobility scooter - which police believe belonged to the victim - was found abandoned on Bisley Old Road by a member of the public later that morning.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a black mobility scooter being used in the Paganhill area between 02:00 and 04:00 GMT on Sunday.
The scooter is described as having four wheels, a basket on the front and arm rests.
Investigating officers are asking for anyone who lives in the area to review their doorbell cameras and CCTV to see if they have any footage of the mobility scooter.
Police would also like to hear from any motorists who were driving in the area who may have dashcam footage.