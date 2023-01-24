Driver loses sight in one eye after Tidenham crash
A driver has lost sight in one eye following a four-vehicle crash in the Forest of Dean.
Gloucestershire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on the A48 in Tidenham at about 16:40 GMT on 12 January.
A white van spun and collided with a red Vauxhall, a bronze Peugeot, and a white Volkswagen, police said.
The driver of the Peugeot sustained a fractured eye socket and cheek, resulting in sight loss.
He also suffered cuts and bruises in the crash near the National Diving Centre and a passenger in his car received chest, neck and back injuries.
Noone else was seriously injured.
Police asked for anyone who saw how the white van was being driven before the crash to get in touch.
