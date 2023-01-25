Gloucester renal unit 'in need of improvement'
- Published
A hospital's renal unit is in need of immediate improvement, an inspection has found.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found that haemodialysis services provided at the Gloucester Royal Hospital needed to be improved.
The service was rated inadequate in terms of how safe and well-led it was.
Inspectors also issued a warning notice to the provider to ensure improvements were made to the governance of the service.
Braun Avitum UK Limited is the provider of haemodialysis services to NHS patients over the age of 18 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital Renal Units.
Haemodialysis is a process that removes waste and extra fluid from the blood.
Catherine Campbell, CQC head of hospital inspection, said: "I am concerned about the lack of meaningful communication with the host NHS trust.
"There needs to be an understanding of the urgent need for repairs and the amount of maintenance needed at the site, and more meaningful communication would support this," she added.
"We have issued the service with a warning notice to give focus on the areas we need to see improved."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk