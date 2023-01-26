People 'die waiting' for registration of Gloucestershire footpaths
- Published
Serious concerns have been raised over the "decades" delay in the registration of public footpaths.
A formal complaint was launched against Gloucestershire County Council as people "die waiting" for their applications to be processed.
Councillor David Willingham said it "looks like someone is asleep at the wheel".
The delays to some of the cases are so bad that in four cases the applicant has since died.
There were 168 undetermined definitive map modification orders and three outstanding town and village green applications as of 31 March 2022.
The definitive map and statement is the legal record of public rights of way, showing all the routes where the public have the right to walk, ride, cycle and drive.
Mr Willingham said: "In 2011, we had 3,500 miles of public rights of way. We are predominantly a rural county."
"The oldest application appears to have been made on 29 October, 1990," he added.
"Someone needs to look at getting a grip of this."
The complaint was lodged by a member of the public, and Mr Willingham said their concerns were "valid".
Policy, performance and governance director Rob Ayliffe explained the delays were long because "other applications have been deemed a higher priority".
He added: "We haven't been helped by the fact legislation was passed some time ago which meant any rights of way not registered by 2026 could then never be registered.
"That has created an artificial urgency that has increased demand quite significantly."
Speaking after the meeting, Chas Townley, who put in the complaint to the auditor, expressed frustration, but said he was "pleased the environment scrutiny committee will be asked to look at the issues and report back".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk