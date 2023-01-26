Woman charged over Stroud mobility scooter robbery
- Published
A woman has been charged with robbing a man of his mobility scooter.
Officers were called to a Tesco car park on Stratford Road, in Stroud, at around 06:00 GMT on Sunday, after a man in his 60s was found unresponsive. Named locally as Neil Shadwick, he died in hospital later that day.
Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 40, of no fixed address, has now been charged with stealing the vehicle.
She is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court later.
The four-wheeled scooter was found abandoned by a member of the public on Bisley Old Road.
Gloucestershire Police said that a post-mortem examination returned inconclusive results about the cause of the man's death, and an investigation is ongoing.
The force added that the man has yet to be formally identified.
