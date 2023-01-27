asc
- Published
An award-winning TV chef is taking over a town centre pub which has been closed for more than two years.
Andrew Sheridan, who holds three AA rosettes at his other businesses, has announced plans to revamp the Red Lion in Newent in Gloucestershire with business partner Sam Morgan.
The Grade II-listed pub will host a branch of Black & Green, Mr Sheridan's fine dining experience.
He said the opening of the refurbished pub would create 37 new jobs.
Mr Sheridan, who has appeared on the Great British Menu and Come Dine with Me The Professionals, runs the Michelin-starred 8 restaurant in Birmingham
The plans for the Red Lion include a fine dining experience upstairs, more traditional pub food downstairs and a new garden space called Severn & Wye with converted barns and dining pods.
Mr Morgan said: "We've got the right team on board and so the time is right to launch a second offering like that of Black & Green. It'll be beside a beautiful, country pub, deep in the heart of rural Gloucestershire.
"People will be able to eat and drink well at the pub, with a simple menu, or, if they want to enjoy something a little special, they can pop next door to the aptly named Severn & Wye."
Sheridan added: "We are expanding considerably in 2023 and I can't wait to bring our food to Gloucestershire.
"We've been looking for suitable locations to open new neighbourhood restaurants. Newent - given its beautiful setting, and proximity to the group owner's home - proved to be the ideal place," he added.