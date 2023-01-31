Tributes as former Gloucester mayor dies aged 92
A former Gloucester mayor who served the city "extremely well" over many decades has died at the age of 92.
Les Jones, who was also an honorary alderman at Gloucester City Council, served as high sheriff from 1968 to 1969 and mayor from 1969 to 1970.
Current mayor Howard Hyman informed the council of the news of his death at a meeting last Thursday.
Councillor Andrew Gravells - who served alongside Mr Jones - described his friend as "loyal and well-respected".
"He was always very willing to help with advice and point out where the pitfalls were," he told the meeting - according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"He was respected enormously by councillors from all the parties. He was a real Gloucester character in every sense of the word.
"He served the city council extremely well and Gloucestershire County Council. He served his constituents extremely well."
Liberal Democrat group leader Jeremy Hilton said Mr Jones was a "very pleasant chap" and was very helpful.
He said: "A typical Gloucester Conservative of the time. I'm sure he got on very well with Cllr Gravells."
Mr Jones died on 16 January, councillors were told, and his funeral will take place at noon on 7 February at Gloucester Cathedral.
