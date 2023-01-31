Sir Michael's Caine's daughter receives driving ban
Sir Michael Caine's daughter has received a six month driving ban despite claiming it would affect her ability to care for her famous father.
Dominique Caine, 65, of Oakwood Lodge, Fossebridge, admitted speeding in a Range Rover on the A436 at Lineover Wood on 3 May last year.
The offence took her overall penalty points to 12, making her liable for a six month ban under "totting up" rules.
She received the full ban at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.
District judge Nicholas Wattam also fined Ms Caine £200 plus costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34.
Defending Ms Caine, the daughter of 89-year-old Michael Caine and his first wife Patricia Haines, lawyer James Findon said a ban would create a "flexibility" issue for his client, who assists in the care of her father.
'Inconvenience'
He told the court depriving her of the "ability to drive" "would necessitate the use of three trains and two buses" to go and see Mr Caine in London and would mean a travel time "in excess of eight hours".
Mr Findon said Ms Caine also needed to be able to drive to continue helping a woman struggling to run an eventing business.
However, Judge Wattam said: "The only way that somebody with 12 or more points on their driving licence who wants to avoid being banned is to demonstrate that exceptional hardship will be caused.
"Inconvenience and difficulties surrounding a driving ban do not amount to exceptional hardship."
While Judge Wattam accepted a driving ban would have an impact, he said Ms Caine could make use of taxi services or could hire a driver.
'Bad driving record'
Mr Findon said drivers are a "scarcity, especially when dealing with unusual and anti-social hours".
He said the idea of a driver wouldn't work because Ms Caine is "at the stables at 6am, and is still there at 10pm" and a "driver is not going to wait around all day".
After retiring to read all the documentation provided by the defence in support of Ms Caine's plea not to be disqualified for the mandatory six months, Judge Wattam told her that she had a bad driving record and already had nine penalty points on her licence.
Judge Wattam said: "I am unable to find exceptional hardship in your case and therefore I must disqualify you from driving for the next six months."
