King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties.
The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March.
Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat loneliness and isolation.
Jane Yarham says compared to other warm spaces she uses, this royal one is "very posh."
Warm banks are being set up in spaces such as libraries, village halls and churches across the region to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Ms Yarham, who lives on her own, says she visits warm banks around her local area to avoid staying in her home during the day time and putting on the heating.
"It's nice to get company and meet new people," she added.
Avril Bradley, who visits with her friend Gillian Lintern, says she thinks the space is "fantastic".
"We've enjoyed the experience. We've met some new people," she says.
"We've done some activities which we normally wouldn't do. I think this is more on a level of treat."
Highgrove director, Constantine Innemee, said the initiative was set up to help "tackle isolation in the local community" and to also help "people who might be struggling to heat their home or just have not chatted to anyone for a while".
"Just an open convivial space that's free of judgement and you can just come along and enjoy," he says.
Mr Innemee says His Majesty is "hugely supportive of this programme" which is "really encouraging" for the them.
The director says similar programmes are happening at other royal residences in Scotland, at Dumfries House, and the Castle of Mey.