University of Gloucestershire sets up community cupboard
- Published
A university has set up community cupboards to help students who are struggling to afford everyday essentials.
Four community cupboards have been set up across the University of Gloucestershire's campuses.
Along with rice and pasta, soap and sanitary products, free toast and jam is also being offered.
"We noticed that there is a real need for it. We are constantly restocking the shelves," Paige Archer said.
Ms Archer, University of Gloucestershire's activities and opportunities officer, also set up an activity access fund to help students pay for their sport memberships.
"There is a misconception that students would not be struggling because they get a loan from the government," Ms Archer said.
"But their loans are not even covering their rent, let alone having to pay bills on top and affording bare essentials."
One student said he was a "frequent user" of the free toast.
"Right now, I am having toast because I have not eaten yet today," he said.
"They are easy meals, they are cheap, especially with housing prices, paying for your course - it all adds up."
Another student added: "It is really hard sometimes to find affordable products, especially for women. Having female hygiene products here is very useful."
