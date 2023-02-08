Cinderford tin church set to be demolished
- Published
A historic tin church is set to be demolished because of safety concerns.
Bilson Mission and the associated School Room in Cinderford will be torn down, six years after being closed for worship.
Some residents are upset to see the church - more than 130 years old - go, as it holds a lot of memories for them.
Maureen Wheeler said: "I strongly recall my earlier years at Sunday school with a strict disciplinarian, whom I thought at the time was Jesus."
Joy Jayne added: "My first memory is attending the Sunday school and decorating the mission for harvest festivals.
"I also remember the floor shaking when my brother and his friends sang Onward Christian Soldiers. They stamped their feet along with the singing."
Resident Garry Trigg said he was "very sad" to see the church go.
"Everybody around here will miss it. There has been hundreds of burials and weddings - it is all gone," he said.
Another resident, Nicky Bale, added: "I think when it has gone it's gone and people will be lamenting it - you can't bring it back."
A spokesperson for the parochial church council said: "The go-ahead for the buildings to come down was reluctantly given after extensive efforts to find a suitable solution for repair or rebuilding failed.
"Following an accident due to rotten floorboards in 2016, a 2017 building survey found that the existing structure was no longer safe."
The Archdeacon of Gloucester, Hilary Dawson, added: "There was a strong tradition of Christian worship in Bilson Mission, but the needs of the congregation were no longer met by this physical space."
