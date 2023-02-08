Stroud: Arrest after man 'performs sexual act' on footpath
A man has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after an incident on a footpath.
Two people said they saw someone masturbating by the canal in Stroud, Gloucestershire, at around 15:00 GMT on Sunday.
One of the victims ran away and the other told the person to stop what he was doing, police said.
A 41-year-old man from Stroud was later arrested and has been released on police bail.
His bail conditions forbid him from going to the canal path adjacent to Dr Newton's Way, Gloucestershire Police said.
Sgt SJ Tucker said: "The arrest of this suspect is a step in the right direction, but we acknowledge that we still have work to do.
"We are here, we are listening and we see how these crimes impact victims and also cause fear for those in the wider community.
"We are determined to do everything we can to keep our community safe."
Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information which could assist the investigation, to come forward.
